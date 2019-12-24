HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives $40.59 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.59.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HSBC from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 63.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,866,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,539,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,461,000 after buying an additional 121,683 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,396,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,787,000 after acquiring an additional 103,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 348.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,934,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,076,000. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

HSBC stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.69. 579,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,696. The company has a market cap of $157.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HSBC has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $44.93.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.40). HSBC had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

