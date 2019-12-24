Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ICLR. ValuEngine lowered Icon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on Icon and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Icon has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.14.

Shares of Icon stock opened at $170.92 on Friday. Icon has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.64.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Icon had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Icon will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Icon by 6.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,595,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $529,691,000 after purchasing an additional 203,734 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Icon by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,264,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,628,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Icon by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,524,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,680,000 after buying an additional 519,534 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Icon by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,522,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,367,000 after buying an additional 121,995 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Icon by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,391,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,052,000 after buying an additional 70,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

