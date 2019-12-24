Ignition Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.00 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Ignition coin can now be bought for $0.0730 or 0.00001001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Ignition has a market capitalization of $90,753.00 and $21.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 102.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00059442 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00085291 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000911 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00068833 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,221.27 or 0.99084479 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,256,822 coins and its circulating supply is 1,243,649 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org

Ignition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

