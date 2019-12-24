IHT Real Estate Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $1.19 Million (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $13,420.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Kucoin and OEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00039027 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.36 or 0.06032468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029813 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001936 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000283 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CoinTiger, Cashierest, DDEX, Allbit, Bittrex, Kucoin, HitBTC, OEX, CoinBene, Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

