INMARSAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:IMASY) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of INMARSAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:IMASY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS IMASY opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.41. INMARSAT PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $7.49.
INMARSAT PLC/ADR Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for INMARSAT PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INMARSAT PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.