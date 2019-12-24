Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Hits $0.0111 on Major Exchanges

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $802.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $439.36 or 0.06018772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029827 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001935 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000283 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

