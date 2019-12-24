InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.98 Million

Analysts expect InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) to announce $183.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for InterXion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $187.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.74 million. InterXion posted sales of $167.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterXion will report full year sales of $706.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $699.49 million to $715.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $807.48 million, with estimates ranging from $802.25 million to $811.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for InterXion.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.77 million. InterXion had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.51%.

INXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $90.00 target price on shares of InterXion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterXion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Shares of InterXion stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.01. 917,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 124.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average of $79.88. InterXion has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $102.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INXN. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in InterXion by 1.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 1.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InterXion by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of InterXion by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InterXion by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

Earnings History and Estimates for InterXion (NYSE:INXN)

