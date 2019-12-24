Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for December, 24th (AYTU, BJ, CLSN, COLL, CTIC, CURO, EDU, EFC, EIG, ELS)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, December 24th:

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

Employers (NYSE:EIG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Equinor ASA operates as an energy company. It engaged in developing oil, gas, wind and solar energy projects and focuses on offshore operations and exploration services. Equinor ASA, formerly known as Statoil ASA, is based in Norway, Europe. “

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

