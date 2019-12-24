Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Hits $0.0413 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $4.95 million and $9,174.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for about $0.0413 or 0.00000567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,643,857 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

