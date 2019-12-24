Iqvia’s (IQV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $170.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cfra raised shares of Iqvia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Iqvia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.46.

NYSE:IQV opened at $154.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.51 and its 200-day moving average is $150.51. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Iqvia has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $164.13.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Iqvia will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Iqvia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

