Iqvia’s (IQV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $170.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cfra raised shares of Iqvia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Iqvia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.46.

NYSE:IQV opened at $154.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.51 and its 200-day moving average is $150.51. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Iqvia has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $164.13.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Iqvia will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Iqvia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Analyst Recommendations for Iqvia (NYSE:IQV)

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit