Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Nike (NYSE:NKE)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $97.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nike’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NKE. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Nike from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Nike from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nike from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.37.

NKE opened at $100.04 on Friday. Nike has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $101.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.80.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nike will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $8,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 592,374 shares of company stock worth $54,907,589. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Nike by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 375,971 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,852 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 38.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 84.9% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 197,085 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 90,471 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 12.6% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Nike by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 155,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,033,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

