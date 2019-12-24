Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Kazia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Kazia Therapeutics stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. Kazia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:KZIA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Kazia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops therapies for a range of oncology indications. Its lead product is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), a third-generation benzopyran molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer.

