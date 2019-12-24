Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Konami from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of Konami stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. Konami has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $48.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average is $44.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

