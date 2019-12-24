Lear (NYSE:LEA) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $161.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $129.00.

LEA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Lear from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Lear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lear from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lear presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.86.

Lear stock opened at $141.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.22 and its 200 day moving average is $124.02. Lear has a twelve month low of $105.10 and a twelve month high of $160.00.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.40. Lear had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lear will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 603.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,535,000 after acquiring an additional 324,031 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Lear by 27.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 242.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,219 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 106,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 11.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

