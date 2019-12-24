Lisk Price Up 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, Lisk has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $69.45 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00007812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, BitBay, HitBTC and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00021966 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011943 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008832 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00009845 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 137,213,298 coins and its circulating supply is 122,193,582 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Livecoin, Coinbe, HitBTC, BitBay, Coindeal, CoinEgg, Bitbns, Huobi, COSS, Exrates, Poloniex, OKEx, Bit-Z, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io, ChaoEX, Coinroom, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.