Lition Achieves Market Capitalization of $540,524.00 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Lition has a market cap of $540,524.00 and approximately $116,311.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lition has traded up 31.4% against the dollar. One Lition token can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy, Dcoin and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,281.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.48 or 0.01738404 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.39 or 0.02589339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00553320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00633338 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023615 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00054896 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bibox, IDEX, Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.