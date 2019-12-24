MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a positive rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Swann reduced their price target on MacroGenics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.06.

MGNX opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $32.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 303.08%. The firm had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

