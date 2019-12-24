Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRBK traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of -0.04. Meridian Bank has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $20.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.09 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Meridian Bank will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meridian Bank by 9.4% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 245,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Meridian Bank by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bank by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bank by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bank by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 496,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

