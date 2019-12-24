Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Moog in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Get Moog alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MOG.A opened at $87.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.77. Moog has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $98.52.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Moog had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $765.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moog will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.