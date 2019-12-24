National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised National Health Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.00.

National Health Investors stock opened at $81.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.23. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $73.35 and a 52-week high of $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 14.11 and a quick ratio of 14.11.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 648.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

