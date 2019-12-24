Nebulas Price Up 3.9% This Week (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Nebulas has a total market cap of $19.08 million and $2.28 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00005045 BTC on major exchanges including Neraex, Huobi, LBank and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.85 or 0.05976788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029840 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001938 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas (NAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 70,846,003 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, OKEx, LBank, Neraex, Allcoin, Binance, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

