New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Age Beverages Corporation is a beverage company. The company’s brand portfolio include XingTea (R) , Aspen Pure (R) , Artesian Water, Búcha (R) Live Kombucha, Marley One Drop (R), RTD Coffee and Marley Mellow Mood (TM). New Age Beverages Corporation, formerly known as American Brewing Company Inc., is based in USA. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NBEV. TheStreet cut New Age Beverages from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on New Age Beverages in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded New Age Beverages from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Age Beverages has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.44.

NBEV opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.58. New Age Beverages has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $7.79.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 20.61% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 428.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Age Beverages will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of New Age Beverages stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $68,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,479,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,671.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Haas acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 479,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,822.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBEV. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in New Age Beverages during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new stake in New Age Beverages during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in New Age Beverages during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

