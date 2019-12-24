NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of NYMT opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 112.90, a current ratio of 112.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Research analysts forecast that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.90%. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 13.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 365,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 44,137 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 768,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 165,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 459,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 161,570 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

