Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ORTX. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -1.18.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORTX. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit