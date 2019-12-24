Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ORTX. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -1.18.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORTX. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

