ParkinGo (GOT) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.52 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 24th. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $78.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002078 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00060040 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00085572 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000940 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00070527 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,252.91 or 0.99305750 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,588,660 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.