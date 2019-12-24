pEOS Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $37,370.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. pEOS has a market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $37,370.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, pEOS has traded down 3% against the dollar. One pEOS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network and Chaince.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00183400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.01198628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119070 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

pEOS Token Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 tokens. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

pEOS Token Trading

pEOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Chaince. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

