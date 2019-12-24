Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 240 ($3.16).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PETS shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pets at Home Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 255 ($3.35) in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.66), for a total value of £139,000 ($182,846.62).

PETS traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 278 ($3.66). 219,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 240.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 216.98. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of GBX 109.30 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 300.60 ($3.95). The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is 0.71%.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

