Power Ledger (POWR) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.53 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Power Ledger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Upbit, Kucoin and DigiFinex. In the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $15.53 million and approximately $891,719.00 worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Power Ledger Token Profile

Power Ledger’s launch date was July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,322,399 tokens. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Upbit, IDEX, Bithumb, DigiFinex, Kucoin, Binance, LATOKEN, TDAX, Huobi, Gate.io, Cryptopia, ABCC, BX Thailand, Bitbns and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

