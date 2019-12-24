Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Q BioMed from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Q BioMed alerts:

OTCMKTS:QBIO opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. Q BioMed has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 5.19.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Q BioMed will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q BioMed Company Profile

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies. It is also developing Man-01, a pre-clinical lead candidate for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma; BM-001 for the treatment of rare pediatric nonverbal autism spectrum disorder; and Uttroside-B for liver cancer.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Q BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.