Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. DA Davidson currently has $50.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Quanta Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Quanta Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.14.

NYSE:PWR opened at $41.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Quanta Services has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $44.09. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

In other news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $120,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $252,809.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at $576,057.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,852,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,884 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 18.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,554,000 after purchasing an additional 621,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,220,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,806,000 after purchasing an additional 70,462 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 38.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,111,000 after purchasing an additional 512,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 122.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,445,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,201,000 after buying an additional 796,195 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

