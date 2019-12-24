RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADCOM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

RDCM stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.26 million, a PE ratio of -48.83 and a beta of 0.19.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 35.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,744,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 31,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of RADCOM in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

