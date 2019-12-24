Rate3 (RTE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $70,535.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. In the last week, Rate3 has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $571,875.00 and approximately $70,535.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, DDEX, BitForex and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.85 or 0.05976788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029840 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001938 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

RTE is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Coinrail, Ethfinex, BitForex, FCoin, HADAX, Hotbit, ABCC, Bibox, DEx.top and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

