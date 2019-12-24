ReddCoin (RDD) Achieves Market Cap of $18.80 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $18.80 million and approximately $84,874.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, BiteBTC and Bittrex. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00059442 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00064714 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00573192 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00234222 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004723 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00085291 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001812 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bisq, Upbit, C-Patex, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

