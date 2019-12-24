Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $5.75 on Friday. Cresco Labs has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57.

Cresco Labs Inc cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flower, vape pens, and various forms of extracts under the cresco and Reserve brands; precisely-dosed and non-combustible products, including tinctures, capsules, salves, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand; culinary-backed and cannabis-infused edibles under the Mindy's Artisanal brand; and fruity confections under the Mindy's Kitchen brand.

