Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Brunswick (NYSE:BC) to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $69.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $58.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research downgraded Brunswick from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.81.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $61.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $62.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.49.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $976.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

In other news, CFO William Metzger sold 4,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $245,221.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $79,322.36. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $55,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 37.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

