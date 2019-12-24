Ruff Trading 2.2% Higher This Week (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Ruff has a total market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $799,674.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Gate.io and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00183400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.01198628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119070 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff’s launch date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DigiFinex and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

