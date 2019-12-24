Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.06.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.70 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 27.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

