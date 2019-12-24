Senior (LON:SNR) Price Target Raised to GBX 180 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Senior (LON:SNR) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNR. Peel Hunt cut shares of Senior to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.35) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Senior to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Senior in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 201 ($2.64) price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senior presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 202.29 ($2.66).

Shares of LON:SNR opened at GBX 181.20 ($2.38) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 181.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 197.95. Senior has a fifty-two week low of GBX 163.60 ($2.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 241.80 ($3.18). The company has a market capitalization of $759.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

