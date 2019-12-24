Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) to post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.01). Sensus Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 9.83%.

SRTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $540,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 150.0% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRTS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.57. 8,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,107. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $62.36 million, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.