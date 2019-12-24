Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Brokerages expect Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) to post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.01). Sensus Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 9.83%.

SRTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $540,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 150.0% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRTS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.57. 8,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,107. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $62.36 million, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit