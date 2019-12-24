SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SLG. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $107.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.07.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

NYSE:SLG opened at $91.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $93.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.74.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $248.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 15.37%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,426,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,499,000 after buying an additional 31,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,580,000 after buying an additional 103,875 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,652,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,162,000 after buying an additional 1,018,128 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 942.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,311,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,424,000 after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.