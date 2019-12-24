SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of SmartFinancial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of SMBK opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $330.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.42.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 21.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

In other news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $308,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,371.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 194.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in SmartFinancial by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 225,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SmartFinancial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SmartFinancial by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

