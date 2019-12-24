STK (STK) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. STK has a market cap of $574,544.00 and approximately $10,842.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Cobinhood, IDEX and Huobi. Over the last seven days, STK has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00183400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.01198628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119070 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

STK’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,414,782 tokens. STK’s official website is stktoken.com . The official message board for STK is medium.com/@STKtoken . The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken

STK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Kucoin, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

