Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) will report $170.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $169.10 million to $171.26 million. Stratasys reported sales of $177.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $646.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $645.00 million to $647.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $666.42 million, with estimates ranging from $660.64 million to $677.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.11 million. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on SSYS shares. William Blair restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Stratasys to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,793. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84. Stratasys has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 5.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

