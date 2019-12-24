Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SZU. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.38 ($19.04).

Get Suedzucker alerts:

ETR:SZU opened at €16.41 ($19.08) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.78. Suedzucker has a twelve month low of €10.85 ($12.62) and a twelve month high of €16.33 ($18.99).

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Suedzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suedzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.