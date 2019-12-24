SureRemit Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $504,126.00 and $2.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SureRemit token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SureRemit Token Profile

SureRemit launched on January 18th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

Buying and Selling SureRemit

SureRemit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

