T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut T-Mobile Us from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.46.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $76.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.97 and its 200 day moving average is $78.19. The company has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. T-Mobile Us has a 1 year low of $59.96 and a 1 year high of $85.22.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 18.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 458,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,959,000 after purchasing an additional 18,920 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.