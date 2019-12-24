TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley began coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

TACT stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $80.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.11. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.92%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. TransAct Technologies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 48.3% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 30,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the third quarter worth about $100,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

