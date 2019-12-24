Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.35.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRVI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

TRVI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,270. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. On average, research analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. NEA Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 4,441,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.