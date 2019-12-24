TRON Reaches Market Capitalization of $902.89 Million (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, Coindeal and CoinEx. TRON has a market capitalization of $902.89 million and approximately $1.15 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00182694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.01198473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000624 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00119279 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000082 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TRON’s official website is tron.network

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Upbit, CoinEx, Tokenomy, Livecoin, Huobi, Exrates, Indodax, Trade Satoshi, Zebpay, Ovis, BTC-Alpha, Gate.io, IDCM, Cryptomate, Hotbit, CoinTiger, IDAX, Tidex, Rfinex, Bithumb, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, Neraex, CoinExchange, WazirX, Braziliex, Bittrex, ChaoEX, Coinrail, LATOKEN, Kryptono, Binance, YoBit, Koinex, Sistemkoin, OTCBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, LBank, Fatbtc, DragonEX, OpenLedger DEX, Mercatox, Bibox, OKEx, Coinnest, Bitbns, DigiFinex, Bitfinex, Coindeal, Kucoin, CoinEgg, HitBTC, RightBTC, Liquid, Allcoin, CoinFalcon, Bit-Z, OEX, BitForex, Exmo, DDEX, CoinBene and BitFlip. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

