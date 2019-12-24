UBS Group Reiterates “€2.35” Price Target for Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP)

UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.73) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ISP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.10 ($2.44) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.65 ($3.08) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.40 ($2.79) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.24 ($2.60).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a one year high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

